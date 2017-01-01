Case File #23 'The Missing Ghost'

A historic mansion hires the Ghostbreakers to prove the presence of a suicidal tween.
Season: 1
Episode: 1
A firefighter's career goes up in flames after being pushed by a malicious ghost. Joey finds evidence of truer "spirits." Chief Bragg puts the team's feet to the fire
Season: 1
Episode: 2
A mysterious Manuscript Museum hosts a maniacal underage mummy. Joey and Massey question a catwoman. Gabriel finds the buzz and Shanda channels her ancient inner babysitter.
Season: 1
Episode: 3
Grandma's beyond-the-grave baking is delicious and suspicious as the team must sift through a macabre three-way marriage. Shanda's nerves hit the ceiling. Massey seizes on groundbreaking paranormal evidence.
Season: 1
Episode: 4
A lake house is haunted by a ghost with laundry OCD. Massey pines a lost love while Shanda dares to press for the truth. Joey and Gabriel put two princesses in their place.
Season: 1
Episode: 5
Female wraiths linger around a grounded water treatment plant. Gabriel falls for a fellow spirit enthusiast. Shanda's rain dance washes up skeletal remains.
Season: 1
Episode: 6
A haunted historic library has literature literally flying off the shelves and the Ghostbreakers are called in to discover who's to blame. Unfortunately, within minutes, there are bigger fires to put out.
Season: 1
Episode: 7
Fat Tuesday is more spirited than even King Del'Acroix can handle, so the team spends the night with the ghosts of Mardi-Past. Bead-greed sets in but there may still be a way to resurrect the party.
Season: 1
Episode: 8
Bugs aren't the pests in Lila's bakery, so the team is called in for paranormal extermination. Joey and Massey confront Shanda's sugar high spirits. Gabriel concocts a nail-biting solution.
Season: 1
Episode: 9
The Ghostbreakers investigate a spook-filled nightclub. Joey clears the dance floor before Gabriel and Massey pop the hot spot's bubble. Shanda uses hypnosis, in a sense - the freezer holds the key.
Season: 1
Episode: 10
Season: 1
Episode: 11
A taxidermy museum is only half dead. Shanda goes toe to toe with a prickly clerk. Joey addresses a delicate matter. A momma bear shows her claws.
Season: 1
Episode: 12
Season: 1
Episode: 13
A fearful radio geek has an unwelcome roomy. Joey bails for a press junket, while the team tackles a tree house. A dead girlfriend provides an interesting ovarian twist.
Season: 1
Episode: 14
A brooding specter busts a botanist's breeding plan. The team feasts on a primeval plant, sparking reptilian repercussions. Joey unravels the serpent's tale.
Season: 1
Episode: 15
A summer hot-spot calls the team to Massey's old stomping ground for some interdimensional paranormal plumbing. Attitudes overflow as the team flushes out the meaning of friendship. Gabriel is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Season: 1
Episode: 16
When a mobile homes lot unintentionally begins to 'manufacture' ghosts, the team must unearth and outsmart an ancient Indian mystery or face double-wide consequences.
Season: 1
Episode: 17
Little Red Riding Hood bullies the team into capturing the Big Bad 'Spirit' Wolf. The pack must act quickly, because Joey knows why cows die. Massey 'falls' for the meat pies.
Season: 1
Episode: 18
The team is called in to investigate a legendary auditorium, they begin to suspect they are not the only ones seeking spirits.
Season: 1
Episode: 19
Having come face to face with TV's famous Spookchasers, the team decides to team up while exploring the famed municipal auditorium. Spirits from a plague turn out to be not overwhelming for Shanda.
Season: 1
Episode: 20